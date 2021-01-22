Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday interrogated two personnel of the West Bengal Police in connection with the probe into the cattle smuggling racket in the state.

Anti-corruption branch officers of the central agency questioned inspector Saikat Rai and sub-inspector Biplab Karmakar in the cattle smuggling case, an official said.

The CBI had on Wednesday interrogated the brother of Binay Mishra, a businessman allegedly involved in the racket and considered close to the Trinamool Congress.

As part of its investigation in the cattle smuggling case in the state, the CBI had carried out searches at two premises of Mishra in Kolkata on December 31 last year.

Mishra is absconding and the CBI had issued a lookout circular against him.

The agency had in November last year arrested Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of the cattle smuggling racket running along the India-Bangladesh border in the state.

It is alleged that cattle smugglers were bribing BSF and Customs officials to keep their illegal business running.

The CBI had also arrested Satish Kumar, a former commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion, in the case.

Haque was also arrested in March 2018 by the CBI for allegedly bribing another BSF Commandant, Jibu T Mathew, who was held at the Alappuzha railway station in January 2018 with Rs 47 lakh cash. PTI dc

