Kolkata, Aug 26 (PTI) A team of CBI officials, headed by joint director Anurag, on Thursday visited the home of slain BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar and held talks with his family members, as part of its investigation into cases of post-poll violence in the state, sources in the agency said.

Sarkar was strangled to death in the city by suspected TMC activists on May 2, shortly after the assembly poll results were declared.

The CBI team visited Sarkar's house at Kankurgachi area here and interacted with members of his family, the sources said.

According to the sources, the agency has registered nine cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal. It has deputed officials from outside Bengal to carry out the inquiry.

The Calcutta High Court has recently ordered a CBI probe into cases of murder, rape and other "heinous" crimes in the aftermath of the assembly polls in the state.

