New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at the residences of former finance secretary Arvind Mayaram in connection with an alleged corruption case, officials said.

The searches took place in Delhi and Jaipur, they said.

Also Read | Human Sacrifice in Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Minor Boy Murdered, Chopped Into Pieces; Three Accused Arrested.

Further details are awaited. PTI ABS

Also Read | Delhi Cold Wave: 10-15% Surge in Heart Attacks, High BP and Brain Strokes During Early Hours in National Capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)