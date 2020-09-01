Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police on Tuesday said that it will ask Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, who appeared before it yesterday to give information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry, to submit evidence to corroborate his statement.

"Yesterday Indrajit Lankesh was called to CCB and his statement was taken, wherein he mentioned about some past incidents and also took a few names. No material or evidence was given to corroborate what he said. We are enquiring into it," CCB officials said.

The officials said that the CCB will initiate an inquiry into the matter and also ask Lankesh to submit any material or evidence to corroborate his statement.

"We will call him again and give him an opportunity to give any evidence or material if he has to support his statement. Also, at the same time, the CCB will also do its own enquiry to collect evidence in the matter," officials said.

Lankesh had on Monday appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry. The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB had on Sunday issued a notice to Lankesh regarding his statements on media channels over consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry and asked him to share information.

Lankesh had earlier claimed that some budding actors do consume banned substances. He had raised these points, during the course of many interviews given to the media, after the death of a young Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja. (ANI)

