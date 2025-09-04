Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): In a major step towards enhancing security, the North Central Railway (NCR) has decided to install CCTV cameras in all passenger coaches across its Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Agra divisions.

The project will cover 895 modern LHB coaches and 887 ICF coaches, ensuring both types of rakes are brought under surveillance.

According to officials, AI-powered cameras will also be deployed in select premium trains, including the Prayagraj Express and Shramshakti Express, to provide advanced monitoring features.

In the first phase, cameras will be fitted in several key trains such as Prayagraj Express, Shramshakti Express, and Prayagraj-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Express, Kalindi Express, Prayagraj-Lalgarh Express, Subedarganj-Dehradun Express, Subedarganj-Meerut City Sangam Express, and Subedarganj-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Jammu Mail.

Each AC coach (First, Second, Third, and Chair Car) will have four cameras, while general compartments, SLR coaches, and pantry cars will be equipped with six cameras each. These devices are designed to record clear footage even at speeds above 100 km/h and in low-light conditions.

The CCTV units will be placed at all four entry points and in the corridors, covering every movement inside the coaches. Monitoring will take place at the NCR headquarters as well as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) offices in Agra, Jhansi, and Prayagraj. Plans are also underway to install surveillance equipment in locomotive cabins.

Speaking to us about the initiative, Shashikant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NCR, said the project reflects the railway's commitment to making train journeys safer and more secure for passengers. He added that the system will not only deter unlawful activities but also help in quicker investigation and monitoring.

Railway officials stated that the project is part of ongoing efforts to improve passenger safety and instil greater confidence in rail travel. Work on the installations is expected to begin shortly. (ANI)

