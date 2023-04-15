Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited the headquarters of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai and was briefed about its operational preparedness.

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, visited HQWNC on April 14 and interacted with Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, FOC-in-C Western Naval Command, a defence statement said on Saturday.

"He was briefed on the role, responsibilities and operational preparedness of the Western Naval Command and measures instituted to safeguard the western seaboard," the statement said.

Chauhan addressed and interacted with senior officers of the three services and provided guidance to them to be ready, resurgent and relevant in the current era.

"He also discussed the way ahead on jointmanship, integration and theaterisation, and the crucial role of atmanirbharta (self reliance)," it added.

Gen Chauhan, the country's top military officer, on Friday also visited the latest frontline destroyer INS Mormugao, submarine INS Vela and facilities at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

He was familiarised with the progress in naval shipbuilding and indigenisation during his visit to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, a defence statement informed.

