Kannauj, April 15: A 65-year-old man was killed and five others got injured when the car in which they were travelling overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Saturday, police said. The car collided with the divider in an area under the Talgram Police Station limits, they said.

All six were on their way to Pilibhit from Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

A team from the UPEIDA, the state highways authority, admitted all the injured to the Government Medical College, Tirwa, where Rampal succumbed during treatment, Talgram Police Station In-charge Devesh Kumar Pal said. The accident happened because the driver dozed off at the wheel, he added.

