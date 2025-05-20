New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): According to recent report released under Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), 196 drugs have been found Not of Standard Quality (NSQ).

The report, formed on the basis of a monthly surveillance activity, includes 60 drugs samples from Central Drugs Laboratories and 136 under State Drug Testing Laboratories.

"As per routine regulatory surveillance activity, the list of Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and Spurious drugs are being displayed on CDSCO portal on monthly basis. For the month of April-2025, Central Drugs Laboratories have identified 60 Drug Samples to be Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and State Drugs Testing Laboratories have identified 136 Drugs Samples as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ)," read the note issued by Union Health Ministry.

"Identification of drug samples as NSQ is done based on failure of the drug sample in one or the other specified quality parameters. The failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the Government Laboratory and it does not warrant any concerns on the other drug products available in the market," it stated.

Additionally, in April, 2025, a drug sample from the state of Bihar was identified as spurious drug, which was manufactured by unauthorized manufacturer using brand name owned by other company.

The matter is under investigation and action will be taken as per Act & Rules.

This action of identifying NSQ and Spurious medicines is taken on regular basis in collaboration with state regulators to ensure that these drugs are identified and removed from the market. (ANI)

