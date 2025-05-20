India News | CDSCO Flags 60 Drug Samples 'not of Standard Quality' in April Alert

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Central Drugs Laboratories have mentioned 60 drug samples of various firms to be "not of standard quality" in its monthly drug alert for April, Health Ministry officials said on Tuesday.

They also said the state drugs testing laboratories have identified 136 drug samples as not of standard quality.

A list of 'Not of Standard Quality (NSQ)' drugs is displayed on the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) portal each month under routine regulatory surveillance activity.

Officials said drug samples are identified as NSQ if they fail in one or more specified quality parameters.

The failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the government laboratory and it does not warrant any concerns on the other drug products available in the market, an official clarified.

In the April 2025 alert, one drug sample from Bihar was identified as spurious. It was manufactured by an unauthorised manufacturer using a brand name owned by another company, an official said, adding the matter was under investigation.

This action of identifying NSQ, misbranded and spurious medicines is taken on a regular basis in collaboration with state regulators to ensure that these drugs are identified and removed from of market.

