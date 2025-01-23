New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Sounding a note of caution against fake narratives which erode trust in electoral processes, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar has said that such narratives are typically timed at crucial junctures of the election process to target its very vitals.

The CEC was speaking at a two-day international conference 'Global Election Year 2024: Reiteration of Democratic Spaces; Takeaway for EMBs' in New Delhi. The Conference began on Thursday ahead of the National Voters Day.

The conference brings together representatives from Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of nearly 13 countries and international organizations.

In his keynote address, Rajiv Kumar reflected that 2024 was a defining year as a test for EMBs for reaffirmation of democratic values amidst challenges and complexities. He emphasized the critical role of technology and digital innovations in enhancing efficiency, transparency and voter confidence. He added that while Technology offers significant opportunities, it also brings challenges like cybersecurity threats and misinformation.

According to an Election Commission release, he urged EMBs to streamline strategies for addressing these technological challenges to effectively mitigate the risks.

Nearly 30 representatives from the Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of 13 countries including Bhutan, Georgia, Namibia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Ireland, Mauritius, Philippines, Russian Federation, Tunisia, and Nepal are attending the two-day international conference.

CEC Kumar also outlined key trends shaping the future of elections, including AI-driven processes, online and remote voting, biometric authentication and increased global collaboration and called all participants to explore the opportunities with technological advancements in making elections more transparent, inclusive and accessible. He underscored the role of EMBs in not only safeguarding electoral processes globally but also expanding their reach and impact, the statement added.

Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in the first session on major learnings, presented the case of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 underlining the scale, complexity and quality of the polls.

Speaking in the session on the role of technology in elections management - opportunities and challenges, Dasho Sonam Topgay, CEC of Bhutan, thanked India for providing EVMs and lauded the process efficiencies brought in by EVMs since their use in the election in Bhutan.

He added that EVMs have won the trust of people in Bhutan. Speaking on Digital IDs, Topgay said that Bhutan has a biometric Unified National ID which is used for voter authentication. He added that Bhutan is exploring the possibility of online voting in future elections.

Election Management Bodies from Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Indonesia, Kazakhstan which made presentations on their electoral experience in 2024, placed their concerns regarding disinformation, misinformation and fake narratives on social media affecting electoral integrity in live elections.

CEC of Mauritius, Abdool Rahman, also stressed on the menace of fake news to undermine the electorate's trust in the EMBs. Highlighting a particular case of fake online applications for the recruitment of election staff, Rahman expressed concern on use of technology and social media in intensifying the menace of misinformation and disinformation during elections. A representative of the Electoral Commission of Namibia, while expressing concern about the rising trend of fake news, sought suggestions on tackling fake news on social media. Commissioner, General Election Commission of Indonesia, Idhan Holik spoke about their experience of using a dedicated What's App channel to tackle misinformation in real time.

The first day of the conference featured multiple sessions - The role of technology in election management, social media platforms and their impact on election management, promoting electoral equity for inclusive and accessible elections, and the importance of capacity building, training and international cooperation.

On the second day, a session will be held on the 'Future of Elections' for the democracies and will culminate in an 'Outcome Document/ Declaration' to imprint the shared commitment for better synergy and strengthening of elections and electoral democracies. (ANI)

