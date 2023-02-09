New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Aiming to celebrate the 'Vedic tradition' and the immense benefits a cow possesses, the Animal Welfare Board of India has urged people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 which is celebrated as Valentine's Day.

"We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, and represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as "Kamdhenu" and "Gaumata" because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity," the Animal Welfare Board informed in a statement.

The body said that the Vedic traditions are on the verge of "extinction" due to the progress of "West culture".

"The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten," the Board stated.

As per the Animal Welfare Board, owing to its immense benefits, hugging cows will bring emotional richness and increase "individual and collective happiness".

"Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy," the statement added.

This issue with the approval of competent authority and on the direction of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairyin, the statement added.

After the notification, the Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh also urged people to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day', instead of Valentine's Day on February 14.

Talking to ANI, the Minister said, "On one hand, Valentine's Day will be celebrated all over the world on February 14, on the other hand, the Animal Welfare Society of India has given another option to those having problems with Valentine's Day. They can celebrate Cow Hug Day if they want."

He said that there are many people in India who have a lot of problems with celebrating Valentine's Day, and for them, the government has declared this day.

"Cow is the mother of the world and it is the only animal in the world whose urine and dung also work as medicine. One can get rid of many diseases with its mere touch, that's why I would also like that people should celebrate Cow Hug Day instead of Valentine's Day on 14th February," he further said.

Further talking about Valentine's Day, he said, "I also feel that Valentine's Day should not be celebrated because distance should be kept from those things which cause perversion in the society." (ANI)

