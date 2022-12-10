Nadaun (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Celebrations started in Nadaun, the constituency of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, after the Congress high command selected him as Himachal Chief Minister.

The supporters of Sukhu celebrated by bursting crackers and distributing sweets. The celebrations also took place in Sukhu's paternal village Bhawada and Shimla.

Many Congress workers too celebrated in Shimla after Sukhu's appointment.

Himachal CM-designate Sukhinder Singh Sukhu's wife, Kamlesh Kumari expressed happiness at his appointment.

"We are feeling good. I am thankful to the people of the state and party high command. I will go to Shimla tomorrow," she said.

CM-designate Sukhu's mother Sansaro Devi got emotional at the news and said, "He has been working hard in politics for a long time and was rewarded today."

The two daughters of Sukhu also said that they are happy about their father being appointed as the Chief Minister.

Earlier today, the former Himachal Congress chief was selected as the chief minister of the state by the party high command.

Sukhu, 58, lauded Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after his election and said the party will fulfill its poll promises. He said the new government will "bring change".

"I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and the people of the state. Our government will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfill the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state," he said.

Sukhu said he and Mukesh Agnihotri, who will be made Deputy Chief Minister, will work as a team.

"Deputy CM designate Mukesh Agnihotri and I will work as a team. I started my political career at the age of 17 years. I will never be able to forget what the Congress party has done for me," he said.

Congress won the assembly polls in the state and got 40 seats. (ANI)

