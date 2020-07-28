Pune, July 28 (PTI) A 100-year-old woman has recovered from COVID-19 disease and discharged from a facility here in Maharashtra, civic officials said on Tuesday.

The woman and four other members of her family were admitted in the COVID facility in Vimannagar area on July 20 after they tested positive for the infection.

Also Read | Mumbai Sero Survey Results | 57% of Slum Residents Have Antibodies, Says Report: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

"When brought to the facility, the elderly woman was suffering from high blood pressure and loose motions. We tried to shift her to a private hospital but later doctors stabilised her," a health department official said.

Her condition became critical at one point of time, but doctors constantly kept her under observation and provided all the required treatment.

Also Read | India Allows Export of 4 Crore 2/3 Ply Surgical Masks, 20 lakh Medical Goggles and Face Shields Every Month.

The centenarian woman was discharged earlier in the day along with four members of her family, including her son- in-law.

"No repeat test was conducted of the woman," the official said. PTI SPK NSK NSK 07282254 NNNN ninth straight year next season.

Espanyol and second-to-last-place Mallorca had already been relegated.

Sergio Ramos opened the scoring for Madrid with a header in the ninth minute for his sixth goal since the league resumed. Leganés equalized with Bryan Gil's goal in first-half stoppage time before Marco Asensio gave Madrid the lead again from close range in the 52nd.

Roger Assalé equalised again with a shot from inside the area in the 78th but the hosts were not able to get the winner despite some good chances near the end. They wanted a penalty for a hand ball inside the area in the final minutes but video review let the game continue.

Leganés was unbeaten in the last five rounds, with three wins and two draws. The team from southern Madrid last played in the second division in 2015-16.

Madrid played without some regular starters and others were substituted early in the second half.

MESSI DOUBLE

Messi's double helped Barcelona close the league season on a positive note after a 2-1 home loss to Osasuna in the second-to-last-round.

Ansu Fati, Luis Suárez and Nelson Semedo also scored for Barcelona, which had already secured second place in advance.

Messi ended with four more goals than Madrid striker Karim Benzema to clinch his fourth scoring title in a row.

Barcelona now turns its focus to its Aug. 8 home game against Napoli in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The first leg, played before the break, ended 1-1.

"We have important things to play for," Messi said.

"We needed some tranquility to clear our heads and come back with more desire than ever."

EUROPA LEAGUE SPOTS Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Granada grabbed the Europa League spots in the final round.

Villarreal routed Eibar 4-0 to finish in fifth place, Real Sociedad drew 1-1 at Atlético Madrid to end sixth and Granada defeated Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to earn seventh.

The Champions League spots had already been clinched by Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Sevilla.

Cádiz and Huesca have already secured promotion to the first division. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)