New Delhi, July 28: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that India will be exporting four crores 2/3Ply surgical mask, 20 lakh medical goggles and face shields in a major push to Self-Reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat). He said that the decisions will promote the Make in India initiative and will lead to industrial growth.

"Following PM @NarendraModi ji's mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, in a momentous decision to promote Make in India & Industrial growth, Govt. permits export of 4 crore 2/3 Ply Surgical Masks & 20 lakh Medical Goggles every month, along with restriction-free export of Face Shields," Goyal tweeted.

Following PM @NarendraModi ji's mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, in a momentous decision to promote Make in India & Industrial growth, Govt. permits export of 4 crore 2/3 Ply Surgical Masks & 20 lakh Medical Goggles every month, along with restriction-free export of Face Shields. pic.twitter.com/BRuuTtcj8F — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 28, 2020

A notification is "amended to the extent that the export policy of 2/3 Ply surgical masks, medical goggles is amended from prohibited to restricted category and export of face shields has been made free," the DGFT said in a release.

The government has relaxed norms related to the export of face shields, certain kind of masks and medical goggles. Earlier, the exports of these items were banned in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

