New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday alleged that central agencies had filed another false case against former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia so that he could not come out of jail.

"Another false case has been filed against Manish Sisodia in the name of Feedback Unit. They are saying that Manish Sisodia was spying on the Prime Minister, who is the most powerful, and the central government agencies did not know about it. They say that this was happening for eight years", Chadha told the media.

Also Read | Punjab Police Has Launched Action Against Khalistani Sympathiser Amritpal Singh and His … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Chadha added that it is the failure of the agencies that questions are being raised on the work they have missed.

"The case that is being registered against Manish Sisodia regarding the Feedback Unit is just an allegation based on fiction and not based on facts. It was done so that Manish Sisodia could not come out (of jail)", Chadha said.

Also Read | BJP Trying To Topple Delhi Government Through No-Confidence Motion by Offering Money to AAP MLAs, Says Raghav Chadha.

He also pointed out that on one hand China is trying to occupy parts of India but the agencies are after Sisodia and are making false cases.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) later summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha, for questioning in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Sisodia was arrested in the case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court recently sent him to judicial custody till March 20.

Atishi was allotted Education, PWD, Power and Tourism portfolios after being sworn in as a minister while Saurabh Bharadwaj was entrusted with Health, Water and Industries and Urban Development. They were administered the oath of office by L-G VK Saxena. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)