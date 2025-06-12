New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): A groundbreaking geopolitical travelogue, "Mayan Routes, Indian Roots: A Geo-Political Travelogue Through Central America and Tracing Its Connections to India," was formally launched today in New Delhi, marking a significant moment for cultural and historical exchange between India and the Central American region.

The ceremonial launch was graced by the esteemed presence of His Excellency Omar Castaneda Solares, the Ambassador of Guatemala to India, and His Excellency Guillermo Rubio Funes, the Ambassador of El Salvador to India. The event saw a gathering of eminent personalities from various walks of life, including diplomats, academics, cultural enthusiasts, and media representatives, all interested in the narrative presented in the book.

Authored by Vineet Kumar, the book is a meticulous exploration of Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama, delving beyond traditional travel narratives to uncover profound and often surprising historical, cultural, and even contemporary connections with India. From shared philosophical introspections and ancient mythological echoes to modern-day phenomena like Indian diaspora communities and the presence of 'Made in India' products, the travelogue offers a fresh perspective on global interconnectedness.

During the launch, both Ambassadors spoke of the book's importance in fostering greater understanding and appreciation of Central America in India, and vice versa. The author expressed profound gratitude for the diplomatic support, emphasising the book's aim to catalyse deeper engagement and exchange.

"This book is born from a deep curiosity to find the unseen threads that connect our seemingly disparate worlds," said Vineet. "It highlights how human stories, wisdom, and resilience echo across continents, whether it's the ancient ingenuity seen in Mayan pyramids or the enduring spirit of communities building bridges across cultures. I hope 'Mayan Routes, Indian Roots' will encourage readers to look beyond the obvious and discover the rich, shared heritage that binds us all."

The launch ended with book signings and enthusiastic interactions, reinforcing the potential for "Mayan Routes, Indian Roots" to become a pivotal resource for anyone interested in geopolitics, cultural studies, and the fascinating, untold stories of global connections. (ANI)

