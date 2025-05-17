Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said the central government has taken the initiative to send an all-party delegation to key partner countries to highlight India's ongoing fight against cross-border terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

"The central government has taken this initiative to put an end to the narrative being created by Pakistan by making baseless allegations against India," Chaturvedi said.

She further said that, "The delegation aims to project India's position on terrorism and counter false narratives internationally."

CPI-M MP John Brittas said, " We are happy to represent India abroad. We are happy to work for the larger cause of the nation...we have our own differences with the govt because many of the points which we had put across, like all-party meeting with PM, special Parliament session, were unheard by the govt...Congress's grouse is that they were not consulted before their nominees were decided by the govt...In a Parliamentary democracy based on a multi-party system, it would have been desirable if the govt had consulted the respective political parties before deciding on their nominees"

A seven-member all-party delegation is set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

The following Members of Parliament will lead the seven delegations: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

In a post on X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India stands united, and seven all-party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations.

"In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences," Rijiju posted on X.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

The tour is expected to last 10 days, commencing on May 23. The parliamentarians' groups are likely to visit several key world capitals, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists. (ANI)

