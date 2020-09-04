Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): Central Railway on Friday said that it will run special trains on 4, 5 and 6 September for candidates attending National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams.

A press note from the Central Railway said, "Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at destination."

Also Read | Bengaluru Civic Body Seeks to Rename Magadi Road Metro Station as Dr Rajkumar Metro Station, BBMP Mayor Submits Proposal to BMRCL.

According to the press note the trains to run are Solapur-Mumbai Special (2 trips), Pune-Mumbai Special (2 trips), Ahmednagar-Mumbai Special (2 trips), Nashik Road-Mumbai Special (2 trips), Bhusaval-Mumbai Special (2 trips), Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road Specials (4 trips), Pune-Hyderabad Special (2 trips), Kolhapur-Nagpur Special (2 trips), Pune-Nagpur Special (2 trips), Mumbai-Nagpur Special (2 trips), Nashik Road-Nagpur Special (2 trips).

Amravati-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips), Jalgaon-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips), Akola-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips), Ahmednagar-Nagpur Special (2 trips), Panvel-Nagpur Special (2 trips), Balharshah-Nagpur MEMU Special (2 trips), Pune-Ahmedabad Special (2 trips), Mumbai-Madgaon Special via Pune-Miraj (2 trips), Kolhapur-Madgaon Special (2 trips), Kolhapur-Dharwad Special (2 trips), Pune-Dharwad Special (2 trips), Mumbai-Hyderabad Special (2 trips), the press note said. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt to Launch ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ Campaign from September 15 to Fight Against Coronavirus Outbreak.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)