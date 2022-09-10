New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Shutterbugs flocked the revamped Central Vista Avenue on Saturday, the first weekend after its inauguration, clicking selfies against the backdrop of the verdant lawns and the newly unveiled 28-foot statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Selfie takers had a field day on the rechristened Kartavya Path – from the Raisina Hill complex to India Gate – which was thrown open to the public on Friday after two years. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Most of the visitors, especially the youngsters, were busy choosing their favourite spots near the lawns and the newly built bridges on the water bodies looking to get the perfect snap of themselves.

"It's a great place for selfies… I must have clicked over a dozen selfies here," said a civil service aspirant visiting Central Vista Avenue along with his friends.

As evening descended, the number of visitors surged. People took a stroll along the entire stretch and halted at the India Gate complex for more photos and selfies at the memorial.

"We have been to this place dozens of times. Earlier it lacked the grandeur. I hope this will be maintained and people will also keep it clean and avoid littering," said Rakesh Awasthi who was visiting the place with his family.

However, some visitors missed the boating facility in the water bodies along the lawns.

"I do not see any boats now. Hope they will be here soon since children like them very much," said a security guard near one of the water bodies where a ticket kiosk existed earlier.

Officials said there is a plan to allow boating at two water bodies – one close to Krishi Bhawan and the other near the upcoming Vanijya Bhawan.

The water bodies are a part of the landscape of the avenue. Under the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project, the water bodies have been rebuilt with reinforced edges while redstone pavements have been built along it. Aerators and dissolved air flotation systems have been fitted to keep the water clean.

Another big draw at the spot was cultural performances by artistes from all over the country.

A large number of people gathered at a stage set up near India Gate, keenly watching Naurta and Kalbelia folk dances and lauding each performance.

After inaugurating Kartavya Path, Modi urged people to visit it and take selfies with it and upload them on social media. New signages bearing the new nomenclature of the ceremonial boulevard have been put up on the streetsides.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, also envisages a common central secretariat, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

