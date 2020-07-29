Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): There will be a centralised system in place in Karnataka to classify asymptomatic, symptomatic and mild symptomatic persons and recommend treatment based on the severity of the cases, said Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday here.

"Various existing apps related to COVID-19 will be brought under one platform to get real-time information which will assist in strategising allocation of hospitals/beds to the needy. This will probably remove the delay in bed allocation and treatment which is being faced now. The patients will get all information in one phone call," Dr Sudhakar said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 1,072 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 38,636: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

Sudhakar spoke with a team of experts from the government and Infosys.

Referring to a company by name Step 1, which is providing such services in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, the Minister said that a similar system will be implemented in the state as well.

Also Read | Birds of a Feather Actress Linda Robson Reveals She Was Once Mugged Over a Designer Bag Filled With Dog Poop.

"This company is having a team of doctors and nurses which is guiding the people whether they need hospital treatment or home isolation after they are tested positive for COVID-19. More than 70 per cent of the positive cases are being asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and are advised to go for home isolation," the minister said.

"The load on the hospitals is reduced and severe cases can be administered proper treatment. Infosys co-ordinates with the government to provide technical support for this system," Dr Sudhakar added.

Earlier during the day, the minister held a video conference with the heads of private medical colleges to review COVID preparedness.

The government has already passed guidelines to allocate 50 per cent of hospital beds for COVID patients. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)