New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday issued a notification amending the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 to provide a statutory mechanism for the redressal of grievances and complaints relating to content broadcast by television channels in accordance with the provisions of the Cable Television Network Act (CTN), 1995.

Tweeting about the notification Union Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said: "The MIB_India has also decided to recognize Statutory Bodies of TV channels under CTN Rules."

As per the notification, the Cable Television Network Rules amendments will be "transparent and benefit the citizens."

At present, there is an institutional mechanism by way of an Inter-Ministerial Committee to address grievances of citizens relating to violation of the Programme/Advertising Codes under the Rules.

Various broadcasters have also developed similar internal self-regulatory mechanisms for addressing grievances.

"However, a need was felt to lay down a statutory mechanism for strengthening the grievance redressal structure. Some broadcasters had also requested for giving legal recognition to their associations/bodies," the statement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting read.

It further cited a Supreme Court order in the matter of "Common Cause Vs Union of India & Others" that 'expressed satisfaction over the existing mechanism of grievance redressal set up by the Central Government' and had advised the framing of appropriate rules to formalize the complaint redressal mechanisms.

"Self-regulating bodies of broadcasters would be registered with the Central Government," it added.

At present, there are over 900 television channels that have been granted permission by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, all of which are required to comply with the Programme and Advertising Code laid down under the Cable Television Network Rules.

"The above notification is significant as it paves the way for a strong institutional system for redressing grievances while placing accountability and responsibility on the broadcasters and their self-regulating bodies," it added. (ANI)

