New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday notified the appointment of Justice Pratinidhi Srinivasacharya Dinesh Kumar as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

The notification issued in this regard stated that, in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Pratinidhi Srinivasacharya Dinesh Kumar, Judge of the Karnataka High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice B R Gavai, recently resolved to recommend Justice PS Dinesh Kumar be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka consequent upon the elevation of Justice Prasanna B Varale to the Supreme Court.

Justice Dinesh Kumar was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Karnataka on January 2, 2015. He has acquired sufficient experience on the judicial and administrative side as a puisne judge of the High Court. He is due to demit office on superannuation on February 24, 2024, and will have a tenure as a Chief Justice of little over a month. He is endowed with a high level of integrity, honesty, and competence. He has served the High Court of Karnataka with distinction since his appointment, noted the Collegium.

In view of the fact that Justice PS Dinesh Kumar, as noted above, has a short tenure, in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the Collegium resolves to recommend his appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, consequent upon the elevation of Justice Prasanna B Varale, Chief Justice of that High Court as a Judge of the Supreme Court, said Collegium. (ANI)

