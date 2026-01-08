New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Central Government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, on Thursday cleared the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium for the appointment of Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, the senior-most judge of the Allahabad High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

The appointment will take effect from the date Justice Gupta assumes charge, following the superannuation of the incumbent Chief Justice, Justice Guhanathan Narendar, on January 9, 2026.

The appointment comes after the Collegium, headed by the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Vikram Nath and J. K. Maheshwari, recommended appointments of Chief Justices to five High Courts, including the Uttarakhand High Court.

Justice Gupta was elevated as a judge of the Allahabad High Court on April 12, 2013, and is due to retire on October 8, 2026. With the Centre's approval now in place, his appointment formalises the transition set to occur upon Justice Narendar's retirement.

Subsequently, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the decision on social media, stating that, in exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President has appointed Justice Gupta as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, and conveyed his best wishes to him. (ANI)

