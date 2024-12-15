Raipur, December 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that both the Centre and Chhattisgarh government are committed to eradicating Naxalism in the State. He added that Chhattisgarh Police has achieved a lot of success against Naxals.

"I want to assure the people of Chhattisgarh that you have reposed faith in the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and we are all committed to eradicating Naxalism from the state by 2026," Shah said while addressing a ceremony to present the President's Colour Award to Chhattisgarh Police here. Home Minister Amit Shah Responds to Varun Dhawan’s Thought-Provoking Question on ‘What’s the Biggest Difference Between Ram and Ravan?’ (Watch Video).

"Chhattisgarh Police has achieved a lot of success against Naxals. In the last year, 287 Naxals have been killed, about 1000 Naxals have been arrested and 837 Naxals have surrendered," he said. Shah praised the Chhattisgarh Police for its "hard work, dedication, bravery and affection towards the people."

"I can say with confidence that the Chhattisgarh Police Force is one of the bravest police forces among all the police forces in the country. As Chhattisgarh entered the 25th year of its formation, you were honoured with the President's Colour Award. This is a testament to your hard work, dedication, bravery and your affection towards the people," he said. Arvind Kejriwal Writes to Home Minister Amit Shah on Law and Order in Delhi, Seeks Urgent Meeting.

The Chhattisgarh Police has been honoured with the prestigious 'President's Police Colour' award, recognizing their remarkable 25-year journey of selfless service and unwavering dedication to the nation. This esteemed award acknowledges the police force's fearless battle against Naxalism and their tireless efforts to maintain law and order in the state.

Shah arrived here on Saturday for a three-day visit to the state from December 14 to 16. Shah will chair the high-level security review meeting in the state's capital Raipur, focusing on the region's security situation and related developments.

The Union Home Minister will also travel to Jagdalpur, where he will interact with surrendered Maoists, residents, and intellectuals. Additionally, Shah will attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics. The 'Bastar Olympics' is an annual event held by the Chhattisgarh Sports and Youth Welfare Department, meant to help the youth and other victims of naxal activities showcase their sports talent.

The event kickstarted on November 5 from the Bastanar block in the Jagdalpur district and spans across the seven districts of Bastar--Kanker, Kondagaon, Bijapur, Bastar, Sukma, Dantewada, and Narayanpur. "Bastar Olympics is for the youth of the region, to help them find their talent, and to find their place in sports, so that all over India Bastar's youth can shine and no one tries to go over to 'red terror'," Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma had told ANI.

Later in the day, the Home Minister will pay tribute to the valiant deceased personnel in Jagdalpur and meet families of victims affected by Left-Wing Extremism. He is also scheduled to visit security camps, oversee ongoing developmental works, and share a meal with security force personnel stationed in the region. This visit underscores the government's commitment to addressing security challenges and fostering development in Chhattisgarh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)