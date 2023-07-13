New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Centre Government on Thursday notified the transfers of three High Court judges.

The Minister of Law and Justice notified the transfer of Justice D Ramesh from Andhra Pradesh High Court to Allahabad High Court, Justice Lalitha Kanneganti from Telangana High Court to Karnataka High Court and Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi from Gujarat High Court to Patna High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, has transferred these Judges of High Courts," the Notification issued in this regard stated.

The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on September 29, 2022, recommended the transfer of Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Judge, Gujarat High Court, to the Patna High Court.

And in November, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer of several High Court judges to different High Courts in the country.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recommended the transfer of judges and uploaded the resolution on the website of the top court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recommended the transfer of judges and uploaded the resolution on the website of the top court.

The Collegium, which also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer, recommended transfer of Justice D Ramesh has been transferred from Andhra Pradesh High Court to Allahabad High Court, while Justice Lalitha Kanneganti has been recommended to be sent from Telangana High Court to Karnataka High Court. (ANI)

