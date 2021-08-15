Mathura (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said the Centre is mulling to use MGNREGA scheme to strengthen infrastructure and counter the ill-effects of climate change.

Under the scheme, he said, apart from growing fruit trees on panchayat land, ponds will also be dug out.

Also Read | Independence Day 2021: India Breaks Record as More Than 1.5 Crore Indians Upload Videos Singing National Anthem.

These ponds will be used for water conservation, he told reporters here.

The rural development minister said the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme has also helped in increasing the income of women through self-help groups.

Also Read | 2021 Mahindra XUV700 SUV Launched in India; Priced From Rs 11.99 Lakh.

On building strong infrastructure facilities, he said panchayat bhavans are being constructed with a contribution of Rs 10 lakh from MGNREGA funds and Rs 10 lakh by the government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)