Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) The Centre has granted a year's extension of service to Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, a 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who was due to retire on June 30.

According to the order, Rastogi will continue to hold the charge of chief secretary till June 30 next year.

The June 19 communication from the Union Ministry of Personnel mentions that on a proposal of the Haryana government dated May 23 regarding the extension of Rastogi service, the Centre has approved it for a period of one year from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026 "in relaxation of Rule 16 (1) of AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958 by invoking Rule 3 of AIS (CS-RM) Rules, 1960".

In February, the Haryana government had appointed Rastogi as the state's new chief secretary.

Haryana had then got a new chief secretary in about three months after outgoing chief secretary Vivek Joshi, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was appointed as an Election Commissioner.

