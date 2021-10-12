Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said the central and Haryana governments are working on the principle of 'Antyodaya' under which the upliftment of the last person standing in a queue and belonging to any section of the society has been ensured.

He said India is the largest democracy in the world and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar contributed significantly to the framing of its Constitution.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

"By making efforts for public welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given shape to the vision of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar," Athawale said addressing a gathering after inaugurating Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhawan and Sant Kabir Das Library at village Patikra in Haryana's Mahendragarh district.

Athawale said many effective steps are being taken by the Union government to prevent drug abuse so that the youth can play a constructive role in the society, a state government statement quoting him as saying.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Extends Greetings on the Eve of Durga Puja.

During the programme, the Union minister also unveiled the statues of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Saint Kabir.

The programme was presided over by Haryana Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, O P Yadav.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)