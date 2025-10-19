New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, has increased the maximum limit for the number of Notaries appointed by the State Governments of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Nagaland, the ministry said in a release on Sunday.

According to the release, the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, has notified the Notaries (Amendment) Rules, 2025 by way of G.S.R. 763(E) dated October 17, 2025, further amending the Notaries Rules, 1956 under the powers conferred by section 15 of the Notaries Act, 1952 (53 of 1952).

The amendment increases the maximum number of Notaries that may be appointed by the State Governments of Gujarat to 6,000, 3,500 in Tamil Nadu, 3,000 in Rajasthan and 400 in Nagaland, it said.

The notification read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by section 15 of the Notaries Act, 1952 (53 of 1952), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Notaries Rules, 1956, namely: (1) These rules may be called the Notaries (Amendment) Rules, 2025. (2) They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette."

In the Schedule to the Notaries Rules, 1956,-- (i) against serial number 4 relating to Gujarat, in column (3), for the figures "2900", the figures "6000" shall be substituted; (ii) against serial number 7 relating to Tamil Nadu, in column (3), for the figures "2500", the figures "3500" shall be substituted; (iii) against serial number 12 relating to Rajasthan, in column (3), for the figures "2000", the figures "3000" shall be substituted; and (iv) against serial number 16 relating to Nagaland, in column (3), for the figures "200", the figures "400" shall be substituted," the notification added.

This step has been taken in response to requests received from the respective State Governments, recognising the growth in population, number of districts/tehsils/talukas, and the corresponding demand for Notary services, the Ministry said. (ANI)

