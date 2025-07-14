New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Amid growing concerns over rising instances of radicalisation in prisons, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines to all states and Union Territories aimed at identifying, monitoring, and rehabilitating radicalised individuals within correctional facilities.

Recognising radicalisation in prisons as a critical and emerging threat to internal security, the MHA has highlighted the urgent need for proactive measures to prevent vulnerable inmates from adopting extremist ideologies.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 14 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The MHA also requested the states and UTs to incorporate the guidance in their prison management practices for addressing the issue of radicalisation in prisons in a "structured, effective, and proactive manner."

The Ministry noted that "prisons, due to their isolated and controlled environment, can serve as breeding grounds for extremist beliefs, particularly among inmates experiencing alienation, anti-social tendencies, or susceptibility to violence."

Also Read | Delhi: 2 Long-Time Acquaintances Die After Stabbing Each Other During Scuffle in Khyala Area.

"Radicalisation in prisons is becoming an increasingly critical challenge in the global context and is often found to be a precursor to several criminal activities. It has therefore been felt that there is an urgent need to check and counter radicalisation of vulnerable individuals in prison settings and to undertake an exercise for de-radicalisation of such individuals, as the same is considered crucial for preserving public order and ensuring internal security," reads the guidelines.

In the context of prisons, the MHA said, "Radicalisation can be typically dangerous, as prisons are closed spaces where social isolation, group dynamics and lack of oversight can foster extreme points of view."

"Prisoners can often become vulnerable to radical narratives owing to feelings of alienation, a tendency towards violent behaviour, or anti-social attitudes. In some cases, radicalised inmates may engage in acts of violence or orchestrate attacks against prison staff, fellow inmates, or even external targets. It is therefore important to address the issue of radicalisation in prisons for reducing the risks of violent extremism, fostering rehabilitation, ensuring national security, and supporting successful reintegration of prisoners into society," the ministry pointed.

In light of the growing concerns about the malady of radicalisation in prisons, the MHA has shared the fresh guidelines with all states and UTs, requesting them to take note of and apply them in their respective jurisdictions for addressing and countering the issue of radicalisation in prisons.

As per the guideline, Identification and Risk Assessment states and UTs "need to develop standardised screening tools for identification of inmates."

"These tools can help in assessing the behavioural patterns, associations, and ideology-based indicators of all prisoners admitted to Prison Institutions. Individual risk assessments should be periodically conducted both at the time of entry of the prisoner and during his or her period of incarceration at periodic intervals. For this, prison departments may coordinate with the law enforcement and intelligence agency units in the state and UT for identifying inmates who can pose a risk of radical influence to other inmates."

High-risk inmates who are inclined towards propagating the ideology of radicalisation should be segregated from the general prison population to minimise the risk of indoctrination, the guidelines suggested.

The guideline suggests that the states and UTs consider establishing an Independent High Security Prison Complex in their jurisdiction for housing hardened and radicalised prisoners or terrorists separately to prevent them from influencing other inmates.

"These inmates should be kept under enhanced surveillance using monitoring tools and intelligence mechanisms to detect and address potential threats and radical networks within the prison. At places where setting up an independent High Security Complex is not feasible, it may be ensured that Prisons develop a separate wing/ block for such hardened criminals so as not to allow the mingling of such prisoners with other or first-time offender prisoners, in particular."

It also focused on Rehabilitation Programmes for prisoners and advised that Regular "Targeted De-radicalisation programmes" tailored for individual inmates' psychological and ideological needs need to be adopted.

"These may include Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, counselling by mental health professionals, and engagement with qualified religious scholars and trained activities such as vocational training, formal education, and recreational programmes, which would help redirect their focus and promote a positive sense of identity and purpose," It says.

It also stressed the training programmes, such as workshops and simulation exercises, to help prison staff identify early signs of radicalisation and respond effectively to such situations. In addition, clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) may be developed to guide staff in managing radicalised inmates.

The guideline further asked that promoting continued contact between inmates and their family members may contribute to their emotional stability and can act as a moderating influence. "States and UTs may therefore, pay attention to this fact."

"States and UTs need to maintain a secure database on radicalised individuals to support monitoring, policy-making, and evaluation. Research and documentation of radicalisation trends, inmate profiles, and outcomes of de-radicalisation efforts should be encouraged to enable future strategies and evidence-based reforms," the guideline added.

Given the significant role of Prisons in the Criminal Justice System of the country, the MHA says, it has always been the endeavour of the Central government to share guidance and good practices with the states and UTs on efficient prison and correctional administration.

As part of this endavour, the MHA said, it had shared a 'Model Prison Manual, 2016' and a 'Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023' with all states and UTs for adopting the provisions contained therein in heir respective jurisdictions These model frameworks, inter-alia, guide classification and separation of high risk prisoners, extremists etc. and setting up of special enclosures, including High Security Prisons, to house such prisoners separately.

Earlier, the MHA had written to all states and UTs on April 16, 2018 and January 9, 2023, for ensuring segregation, surveillance and counselling of hardcore and radicalised prisoners and to take suitable reformative steps for countering the threat of radicalisation in prisons. It is expected that the State Governments would have taken note of the guidelines provided in the Model Prison Manual, Model Act and the advisories referred to above.

The above measures aim at assisting and supporting the States and UTs in strengthening their institutional mechanisms in addressing the issue of radicalisation in prisons. It is expected that with the active involvement of States and UTs, these measures can significantly contribute to rehabilitating prisoners and reducing the influence of extremist ideologies within correctional facilities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)