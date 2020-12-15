Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) The Union government has shown interest to establish a complex for plastic industrial units here which would be the second such one in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

“The Union Government is interested in establishing a plastic park here. We have already sent the proposal and we have sufficient resources to establish it in Gorakhpur. Once the Union Government approves the proposal, we will take further steps," Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) CEO, Sanjeev Ranjan said.

Earlier, the industrial park was supposed to be established in Kanpur and Auraiya but keeping in view the short distance between Kanpur and Auraiya, the decision was made to establish it in Gorakhpur, official sources said.

“It is a government decision to establish a plastic park in Gorakhpur in 50 acres. The cost of the project would be fixed only after a detailed project report," Ranjan said.

Once the park is established, investments will come to Gorakhpur and increase employment opportunities in the area, the GIDA CEO added.

