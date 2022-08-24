Hyderabad, Aug 24 (PTI) TRS Working President and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday lashed out at the NDA government for not taking any steps to lower fuel rates that could reduce the burden on people in the country despite crude oil prices having fallen drastically.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's excuse that international crude oil prices are the reason for the increase in fuel rates has once again proven wrong, Rama Rao remarked.

"If the price of a barrel of crude oil decreases internationally, the people of the country should be benefitted. However, the Modi government does not want that to happen. That is why the BJP government is increasing excise duties and cesses," he said in a statement.

Since 2014, the Central government under the leadership of Modi has increased fuel prices so many times and "looted" more than Rs 26 lakh crore from the people in the form of fuel taxes and cesses, he alleged adding the Modi government is exploiting the common people and serving the corporates.

The minister opined that if the Centre lifts the duty levied on fuel, the people would get a relief of around Rs 30 per litre on fuel prices.

