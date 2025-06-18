Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the central government should release funds pending for the MGNREGA, instead of sending inquiry teams to the state.

Her comment came after the Calcutta High Court directed the Centre to implement the MGNREGA, the 100-day job guarantee scheme, prospectively in West Bengal from August 1.

The high court noted that wages for the scheme were not paid for around three years in the state over allegations of irregularities in disbursals to some of the recipients.

Responding to the court order, Banerjee said, "The Centre is sending teams to Bengal, but first, give us the due money. Not a single rupee has been released for the past few years. This is public money."

She further alleged that workers had not been paid for the work already done under the scheme.

"Funds for the 100-day work scheme haven't been released. People worked, but they weren't paid. Who will pay that money? We have paid it from the state government's funds. We are running the 'Karmashree' scheme with our own money," she said.

The chief minister also questioned the BJP's move to celebrate 'Paschim Banga Diwas' on June 20. On that day in 1947, the Bengal Legislative Assembly met and voted in favour of partition.

Banerjee said, "Now you want to come and celebrate 'Bangla Diwas'? Those who have continuously insulted and deprived Bengal are now trying to honour it?"

The West Bengal government had last year started disbursing dues to nearly 30 lakh MGNREGA workers, amounting to Rs 2,700 crore, using state funds.

These payments have been pending since March 2022. The Centre's withholding of MGNREGA dues to Bengal has remained a prominent issue in the state's political discourse, with the Trinamool Congress accusing the BJP-led government of "economic discrimination" against the state.

On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court said the Centre is empowered to impose special conditions, restrictions and regulations, which have not been imposed in other states of the country, so as to ensure that no illegality or irregularity occurs when the scheme is being implemented in West Bengal.

The court also allowed the Centre to continue its enquiry into the allegations of irregularities in some districts of the state.

