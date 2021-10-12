New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): President of India, in consultation with Chief Justice of India, appointed advocates and judicial officers as judges of Allahabad High Court, Madras High Court and Gauhati High Court.

The Central Government notified the appointments of 8 judges to Allahabad High Court, 4 judges to Madras High Court and 8 judges to Gauhati High Court.

Advocates Chandra Kumar Rai, Krishan Pal, Sameer Jain, Ashutosh Srivastava, Subhash Vidyarthi, Brij Raj Singh, Shree Prakash Singh, Vikas Budhwar have been appointed as judges to the Allahabad High Court.

Advocates Sundaram Srimathy, D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, R.Vijayakumar and Mohammad Shaffiq have been appointed as judges to the Madras High Court.

Advocates Kakheto Sema and Devashis Baruah, and judicial officers Malasri Nandi, Marli Vankung and Arun Dev Choudhury have been appointed as judges to the Gauhati High Court.

Also, Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia and S. Hukato Swu have been appointed as additional judges to the Gauhati High Court. (ANI)

