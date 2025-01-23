New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): The Legal Metrology Division of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, has notified the Rules for Radar Equipment for the measurement of speed of vehicles under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011.

According to an official release, these rules will come into force from July 1, 2025, to give enough time to industries to comply with the provisions of the rules.

For framing the draft rules, a committee was formed under the Chairmanship of the Director, Indian Institute of Legal Metrology (IILM), Ranchi, which submitted the initial draft based on OIML R 91.

Presentation on the draft rules was made for State Legal Metrology Departments, RRSL officers, manufacturers and VCOs to explain the requirements of the rules.

The rules were published on the website of the Department for public consultation before finalization under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011 and were finalized after considering the inputs provided by stakeholders.

The Rules provide that all such equipment shall be verified and stamped to ensure their correctness for the protection of human beings.

The rules will also ensure precise measurement of speed, distance, and other relevant parameters.

The public would benefit as there would be improved enforcement as verified radar speed guns will accurately measure vehicle speeds, identify violations and enforce traffic laws effectively.

The verified radar equipment will help enforcement personnel to measure speed limits effectively, which in turn significantly enhances the effectiveness and credibility of law enforcement officers in traffic enforcement.

The verified and stamped Radar equipment for the measurement of the speed of vehicles are crucial for preventing accidents, wear and tear on roads etc.

Speed measurement devices work by detecting the time it takes for a vehicle to travel between two points or by measuring changes in position over time using radar, laser, or other technologies.

Radar devices emit radio waves that bounce off moving vehicles, calculating speed based on the Doppler Effect. All these methods rely on precise calibration to ensure their measurements are accurate and reliable.

Modern radar systems are highly accurate, can measure the speed of multiple vehicles simultaneously and often include features like automatic target tracking. Proper calibration ensures the device provides reliable and precise speed readings. (ANI)

