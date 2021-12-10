New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem on Friday slammed the Centre for not adjourning the proceedings of the House until the cremation of CDS General Bipin Rawat and others who lost their lives in a tragic chopper crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ANI, Kareem said, "It is very sad news for the nation. But the government has to respect them while they are being cremated in Delhi. They are smoothly conducting the House. What is the meaning of this? What respect is the government showing to the deceased personalities? That is to be questioned."

"Why are you conducting the House? Why don't you adjourn the House up to noon and then resume the House? The body is to be cremated by 12.30 pm. To respect them, the House should have been adjourned till that time," Kareem added.

Asked about the farmers' announcement to suspend their year-long protest on the borders of Delhi, he said that the government has "unconditionally" surrendered before the Samyukta Kisaan Morcha.

"It is a very victorious event. They are celebrating victory throughout the country. The government has surrendered before the Kissan Morcha. Everything is settled according to the proposal put by Kisaan Morcha. So it is the unconditional surrender of the government before the SKM," the CPI(M) MP said.

The last rites of General Rawat will be performed later in the day with full military honours. The funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg and reach Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. (ANI)

