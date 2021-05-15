Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said the Centre should procure COVID vaccines for all states in the country.

He also hit out at the Union government over the shortage of vaccines and medical oxygen and said it should resolve the issues at the earliest.

The state needs 795 metric tonnes of oxygen and only 365 MT is being provided, he said, adding that 140 MT of extra oxygen was allotted but the place from where it will come is thousands of kilometers away.

On the issue of vaccines, the Congress leader demanded from the Centre to procure these from abroad for the states.

The centre should have procured vaccines through a global tender for all states, he said.

“The state government can only arrange for facilities like hospital beds, medicines, distribution and management of available oxygen, which is being done. The Centre should address the issues of allotment of oxygen and vaccines,” he said.

He also accused the state BJP MPs of doing nothing to get assistance from the Centre.

Dotasra said his party will start distributing face masks, sanitisers and medicines in rural areas from May 21, the death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

