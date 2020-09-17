Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Centre has started work on the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which aims to provide water supply to every household in Jammu and Kashmir by December 2021.

The Public Health Engineering department in the union territory is working round the clock to make the scheme a success. Till now, a number of areas in Srinagar and Budgam districts of the valley have been covered under this mission.

Speaking to ANI, Najeeb-ul- Tramboo, an executive engineer Jal Shakti department in Srinagar, said, "The centre has come up with Jal Jeevan Mission. For Jammu region, it has allotted Rs 6,000 crore, while for Kashmir, it has allotted Rs 4,000 crore. We aim to provide water for all by 2022. We plan to take water supply to every household by December 2021, in order to achieve 100 per cent coverage of piped water supply across Jammu and Kashmir."

"We are thankful to the government for starting this scheme. We were facing problems earlier. We used to collect water a vehicle that used to come for supply. Now with pipelines being set up, we are happy," a local said. (ANI)

