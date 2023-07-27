Dholpur (Raj), Jul 27 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharti Praveen Panwar Thursday said the Centre is striving to improve healthcare infrastructure across the country.

Panwar was speaking at the inauguration programme of the Government Medical College here.

This programme was part of the main inauguration event in Rajasthan's Sikar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday virtually inaugurated five new medical colleges in Rajasthan, including one at Dholpur.

Panwar said as new medical colleges were being set up across the country, including Rajasthan, there was a rise in the number of doctors and improvement in the healthcare facilities.

She said with the construction of the medical college here, people in this region will be able to avail the services of specialist doctors for various diseases.

People from Dholpur's neighbouring districts in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will also be able to benefit from the medical facilities of this newly inaugurated college, Panwar added.

After the inauguration programme, the minister inspected the facilities of the medical college here and gave necessary guidelines to the officials.

Karauli-Dholpur MP Manoj Rajoria, Dholpur MLA Shobharani Kushwaha, along with other officials and public representatives, were present on this occasion.

