New Delhi, August 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 184 newly constructed Type-VII multi-storey flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi, on Monday. PM is also scheduled to plant a Sindoor sapling, interact with 'sramajeevis' and deliver a keynote address on the occasion, according to a press release from PMO.

The complex is designed to be self-sufficient and is equipped with a full range of modern amenities to address the functional needs of the members of the Parliament. Incorporating green technology, the project adheres to the standards of the GRIHA 3-star rating and complies with the National Building Code (NBC) 2016. These environmentally sustainable features are expected to contribute to energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and effective waste management. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

The use of advanced construction technology--specifically, monolithic concrete with aluminium shuttering--enabled timely completion of the project while ensuring structural durability. The complex is also Divyang-friendly, demonstrating a commitment to inclusive design. According to the release, the development of the project was necessitated due to a shortage of adequate housing for Members of Parliament. Owing to the limited availability of land, there has been a sustained emphasis on vertical housing developments aimed at optimising land use and minimising maintenance costs. PM Narendra Modi Receives Call From Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Leaders Vow To Strengthen Strategic Partnership Across Trade, Tech, Defence and Energy.

Each residential unit offers approximately 5,000 square feet of carpet area, providing ample space for both residential and official functions. The inclusion of dedicated areas for offices, staff accommodation, and a community center will support members of Parliament in fulfilling their responsibilities as public representatives. All buildings within the complex are constructed to be earthquake-resistant, in accordance with modern structural design norms. A comprehensive and robust security system has been implemented to ensure the safety of all residents, the release added.

