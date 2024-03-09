New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Central government has upgraded the security of Apna Dal (S) Party leader and MoS Commerce and Industries Anupriya Patel to 'Z' category in Uttar Pradesh.

President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Apna Dal (Sonelal), Patel, is currently being provided 'Y+' category security cover by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) across India.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, Patel's current security cover will be applied in other parts of the country. She will be provided 'Z' category security only in Uttar Pradesh during her stay as well as movement in the state.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to upgrade Patel's security cover in Uttar Pradesh considering the fresh threat analysis report of the Intelligence Bureau ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The MHA ordered the CISF to provide 'Y+' category security cover on an India basis to Patel in June last year.

Patel, who took charge as MoS Commerce and Industries in July 2021, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, and again in 2019.

The 43-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur would be now getting a security cover by over a dozen armed commandoes that included armed static guard at residence with two PSOs at a time in three shifts.

Born in 1981, Patel was the Minister of State in the Union Health Ministry from 2016 to 2019.

Nearly 155 protectees are being provided security cover by the CISF so far, including Patel. Of them, nearly 20 are being provided 'Y+' security cover by the CISF, a Central Armed Police Force under the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

