New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali and on the occasion of Dhanteras, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) of the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution requested all consumers to ensure that they buy hallmarked jewellery.

It is believed in India that buying gold on the occasion of Dhanteras brings prosperity and happiness to the family and is considered auspicious.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: PM 2.5 Pollutants Level in Delhi's Air To Rise Up to 38% Post Deepavali, Says SAFAR.

Under this light, the BIS said that it is important to have knowledge of how to ensure the purity of the gold being bought and getting the best value for money.

As per a release from the ministry, with effect from June 23, 2021, Hallmarking has been made mandatory in 256 districts of the country for 14, 18 and 22 karats of gold jewellery/ artefacts. These 256 districts are the districts where there is at least one assaying and hallmarking centre.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Man Stabbed To Death By Neighbour in Coimbatore’s Sulur After Altercation Over Stove; Accused Arrested.

"Hallmarked jewellery can be sold only by BIS registered jewellers. The details of BIS registered jeweller in your district can be obtained from BIS site," the release read.

The ministry also requested and sensitized the consumers and asked them to buy only hallmarked gold jewellery/silver jewellery artefacts from BIS registered jewellers.

"In case the Hallmark is not clearly visible by the naked eye, ask for a magnifying glass from the jeweller," it added.

With the introduction of a six-digit alphanumeric code wef July 1, 2021, the hallmarked gold jewellery artefacts consist of three marks.

Prior to it, the hallmarked gold Jewellery/artefacts consisted of four marks.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)