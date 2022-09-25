New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The central government has decided to withdraw multiple incentives and allowances given to the All India Service (AIS) Officers for posting in the North-East region, said the Ministry of Personnel order.

The order was implemented with immediate effect from September 23.

Also Read | IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 1535 Post of Trade Apprentice, Apply Online at iocl.com.

These officers belong to the Assam-Meghalaya joint cadre, Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura and Manipur cadres.

"The Government, after review of the various incentives/Special Allowances being granted to the AIS officers working in the North Eastern Region, has decided that the incentives/Special Allowances granted be withdrawn with immediate effect," said the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions notification. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot-Loyalist MLAs Threaten To Resign, Reach Assembly Speaker's House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)