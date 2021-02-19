New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Asserting India's growing investment in blue economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the central government's policies will help India in becoming a hub for seafood exports.

PM Modi also mentioned that the central government is encouraging the use of the latest technology that will help the fishermen to navigate waters.

While addressing an event of key development project launches in Kerala via video-conferencing, the Prime Minister said, "Today we are celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birthday today. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had a special relationship with the coasts of India. On one hand, he built a strong navy, on the other, he worked hard on coastal development and the welfare of fishermen. We are continuing this vision."

"India is investing in the blue economy. We value the efforts of our fishermen. Our efforts for the fishermen community are based on more credits, increased technology, top-quality infrastructure and supportive government policies. Fishermen now have access to Kisan Credit Cards," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that a fish harbor has been announced in Kochi in Union Budget 2021-22.

"We are encouraging the use of the latest technology that will help them navigate the waters. Work is underway to modernize the ports they use. The government policies will ensure India becomes a hub for seafood exports," he said.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of key projects of power and the urban sector in Kerala via video conferencing.

He inaugurated Pugalur-Thrissur Power Transmission Project, Kasaragod Solar Power Project and Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara and laid the foundation stone of Integrated Command and Control Centre at Thiruvananthapuram and Smart Roads Project.

PM Modi said that Indian cities are engines of growth and powerhouses of innovation.

"Our cities are seeing three encouraging trends -- Technological development, favourable demographic dividend, increasing domestic demand. To further our growth, we have the 'Smart City Mission'. The integrated command and control centres are helping cities in better urban planning and management," he said.

"Kochi smart city has already established its command centre. Thiruvananthpuram is getting ready for its own control centre. Under the mission, the two Kerala smart cities -- Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have made significant progress. Till date, the two smart cities in Kerala have 27 projects worth Rs 773 crores that have been completed. Works on 68 projects worth almost Rs 2000 crore are in the pipeline," he added.

Development and good governance do not know caste, creed, race, gender, religion or language, PM Modi said.

"Development is for everyone. This is the essence of 'Sabaka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Development is our aim, development is our religion. I seek the support of the people of Kerala so that we can move forward to realise the shared vision of togetherness and development," he added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)