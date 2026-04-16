Balochistan [Pakistan], April 16 (ANI): Reports of civilian casualties have emerged from Balochistan's Barkhan district, where the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has strongly denounced recent bombing and shelling, calling it an act of "collective punishment."

The operation allegedly resulted in the deaths of several non-combatants, including women, children, and elderly residents, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, in a statement, the BYC described the incident as a "deeply distressing and condemnable tragedy," asserting that the use of force was indiscriminate and struck a civilian-populated area.

Those killed reportedly include individuals ranging from as young as two years old to elderly persons in their seventies, highlighting the severe human cost of the operation. The group further alleged that multiple others sustained serious injuries.

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Among the wounded are women and minors, some of whom are said to be in critical condition. These details have intensified concerns about the proportionality and targeting of the military response in the region.

A spokesperson for the BYC argued that the Barkhan incident reflects a broader and recurring pattern, where entire communities are subjected to force following isolated security incidents.

"Targeting whole localities in retaliation for a single attack, at the cost of innocent lives, demonstrates a disproportionate and excessive use of force," the statement said.

The BYC further contended that such actions violate both constitutional safeguards and internationally accepted human rights norms. It warned that the continued use of collective punishment risks deepening resentment, fostering mistrust, and exacerbating social alienation among affected populations, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Echoing these concerns, calls for accountability are growing louder, with rights groups urging independent investigations into such incidents.

The BYC expressed solidarity with the victims' families and demanded that those responsible be held accountable, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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