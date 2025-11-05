New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Following Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's press conference 'The H Files' alleging large-scale voter fraud in the Haryana assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer of Haryana posted announced that a detailed response to the Leader of Opposition's claims will be shared soon.

In a post on X, Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana shared, "Dear Electors, Detailed response to the Press Conference of LOP Shri Rahul Gandhi is to follow soon."

Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called the Haryana elections a lie, saying the voter list in the state is flawed.

He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy and emphasised that the opposition will coordinate on next steps, while urging young people and residents of Haryana to understand the issue.

While addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, "Every single party understands this. There is nothing hidden here. The fundamental question of an election is the integrity of a voter list...We are showing you that Haryana voter list is flawed, rubbish. If this is flawed, elections are fundamentally flawed. We have been suspecting this again and again...Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy...How we proceed, we will coordinate with the Opposition, we will work together but the fundamental thing that the youth of India and people of Haryana have to understand is that there was no election in Haryana, it was a lie."

Gandhi on alleged that 1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, claiming large-scale voter fraud and pointing to unexplained differences between postal and booth votes.

He said his team has clear proof that around 25 lakh voters in the state are either duplicate, nonexistent, or manipulated.

"...We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicates or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%," he said. (ANI)

