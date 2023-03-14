Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday lashed out at "certain political forces" who he said were using technnology to spread rumours and disturb the law and order situation in the state for their own benefit.

In his address, inaugurating the 50th edition of 'Bridge (Building human capital for a trillion dollar digital economy)' conference, an initiative of the state's technology department, Stalin said that there were many technology-based crimes and some political forces are using technology to spread rumours and disturb the law and order situation for their own benefit.

Recently, there were unverified reports on social media claiming that migrant labourers were targeted in Tamil Nadu. It triggered unrest among workers from other states and chief minister Stalin had to reassure that the state was safe for them. The CM had previously attacked the BJP, alleging that the BJP leaders from North Indian states had spread rumours about the attack on migrant labourers with bad intentions.

Meanwhile addressing the event, the chief minister stated that all steps are being taken by the State government to take Tamil Nadu to first place in the country in Information Technology sector.

People in Tamil Nadu would soon be able to avail 'paperless services' in all sectors and turn to digital data, which he termed as the new era fuel, Stalin said.

"Today it is the 50th conference by our Information Technology and Digital service department. Today is the era of technology. Everything is now technology based. We live amongst technology gadgets. Education is most benefited by technology, as classes have become technology based," said the Tamil Nadu chief minister in his speech.

Stalin cautioned that there are two sides for online technology, based on how it's used. "Youth should use online technology for their growth but should not get addicted to it," the tamil Nadu chief minister said.

"It was our leader M. Karunanidhi who formed the IT ministry and the department in the state in 1997. He introduced computer in education. Every year a conference on IT sector was conducted. He made awareness on Mobile and E-governance. IT investors came to invest in Tamil Nadu. He started Tidal Park in Tamil Nadu in 1997 and opened it in 2000. It's the victory of M Karunanidhi which made TN better in IT sector compared to other states. We are following the path of M. Karunanidhi and running a Dravidian model government," Stalin said.

The CM also said that medicine, education, farming sectors are in the process of digitalisation and he also appreciated the efforts by Minister of IT and the department officials.

"Porn websites are increasing. Online rummy game is killing people. So the youth should utilise the growing technology in right way and work for the growth of our country. I believe today's conference will give strength for the policy of this Dravidian model government on growth to all. IT sector should grow more and I appeal to you all to make sure that TN leads in our country," Stalin said. (ANI)

