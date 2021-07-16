Rajnandgaon, Jul 16 (PTI) At least 38 policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 infection at the Police Training School (PTS) in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district since Thursday, an official said on Friday.

The facility located on GE Road in Rajnandgaon town has been declared a containment zone following the viral outbreak there, the official said.

On Thursday, 35 police personnel who were under training, had tested positive for the infection, while three staffers of the PTS were found infected on Friday, said Irfan Ul Rahim, Superintendent of Police, PTS Rajnandgaon.

Police personnel from Kondagaon, Sukma, Dantewada, Kabirdham and Bastar districts had reached the facility for training on July 1, following which, five jawans from Sukma had tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined, he said.

In view of the development, a testing camp was held on Thursday, during which 626 jawans underwent the test and the results of 35 came out positive, he said, adding that three more personnel tested positive as the camp continued on Friday.

Rajnandgaon Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Mithlesh Chaudhary said rapid antigen tests were administered for screening at the PTS, while over 150 samples were also sent for RT-PCR test and their reports are awaited.

Of the infected policemen, only a few have symptoms, and all have been admitted at a COVID-19 care centre and their condition was stable, the CMHO said.

As on Thursday, Rajnandgaon district has recorded 55,967 COVID-19 cases, of which 55,390 people have recovered from the infection and 512 have died. The district currently has 65 active cases.

