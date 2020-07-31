Raipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 9,086 with 230 people testing positive on Friday, while the death toll reached 53 after two people succumbed, a health official said.

Of the fresh cases, 132 were from Raipur, 23 from Kondagaon, 19 from Durg, 17 from Rajnandgaon, nine from Mahasamund, six from Korba, four each from Balrampur, Bastar and Balodabazar, three from Bilaspur and two from Jangir- Champa, he said.

One case each came from Dantewada, Jashpur, Surajpur, Surguja, Gariaband and Kanker, while one person who tested positive was from another state, the official added.

"A 44-year-old man was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur due to breathlessness on July 22. He was later found to be coronavirus positive and also suffering from renal problems. He died early morning," he said.

A 59-year-old COVID-19 patient from Gariaband district succumbed from sepsis septic shock hepatopathy and multi-organ failure, the official informed.

The state now has 2,803 active cases, as 6,230 people have been discharged after recovery, including 309 on Friday, while 53 have died so far, he said.

The state, where the infection has spread in all 28 districts, has recorded over 6000 cases just in the last one month, he said.

With a total of 2,895 cases, Raipur district tops the state tally.

