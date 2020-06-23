Raipur, Jun 23 (PTI) A Naxal transit camp was busted on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district and a large quantity of explosives, including IEDs, and rocket launchers were seized, police said.

The recovery was made from Dengalputti forest under Orchha police station limits by a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG), Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The operation is a huge success as it was after a long time that security forces managed to bust a camp in Abhujmad, he said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of ultras in Ghattekal-Dengalputti-Paiveyar forests in Abhujmad, a Maoist stronghold, security forces launched a search operation on Sunday and came upon the transit camp, he said.

While the security forces were encircling the area, Naxals sensed their presence and escaped leaving behind their belongings, he added.

"Explosives and materials of daily use were recovered from there. Further search of nearby areas led to seizure of arms, improvised explosive devices, rocket launchers and materials for triggering blasts. Further details of the recovery will be known once the security team returns to base," the IG informed.

